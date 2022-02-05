Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.25). 11,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 9,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.51 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.23.

About Alina (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

