Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 60,573 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 138.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Beauty Health worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKIN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

SKIN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

