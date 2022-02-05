Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFG. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,341,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,264,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFG opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Archaea Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

