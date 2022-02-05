Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.