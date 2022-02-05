Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $124.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

