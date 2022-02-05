Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Renasant worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.