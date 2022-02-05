Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.