Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 146.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

