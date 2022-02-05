Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.68 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $343,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

