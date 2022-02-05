Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 458.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Altimmune worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $304.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

