Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $2.89 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,669,000 after acquiring an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

