Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

