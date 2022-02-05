Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 59,724 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 182.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $811.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

