Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,420 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Global Net Lease worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 132.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

