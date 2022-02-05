Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Chemung Financial worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.70 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.