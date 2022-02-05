Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,650 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

PGRE stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

