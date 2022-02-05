Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 210 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $568.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.72.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

