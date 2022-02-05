Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,088 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.09 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.