Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,890 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of HNI worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,707. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.