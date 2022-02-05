Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,405 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.95 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

