Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,670 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of CorVel worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total value of $196,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,811 shares of company stock worth $5,187,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.95. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.93.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.