Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,455 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Veritex worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veritex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,566,616 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

