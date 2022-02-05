Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,540 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of NMI worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.07 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

