Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 98,600 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of CommScope worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

