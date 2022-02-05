Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,317. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.