Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of MGE Energy worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $74.97 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

