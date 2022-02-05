Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of ODP worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODP. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ODP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

