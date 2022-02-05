Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Encore Wire worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 374.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

