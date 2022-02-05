Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $38.58. 749,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,312. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

