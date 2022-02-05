AllSafe Trading 2% Higher This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $106,032.50 and $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

