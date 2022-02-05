Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

