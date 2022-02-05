Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $16,097.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,540.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00777911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00237732 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

