Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $194.89 million and $13.86 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041039 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002167 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001801 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

