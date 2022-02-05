Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.75

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.75 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($2.04). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.08), with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.75. The firm has a market cap of £97.83 million and a P/E ratio of 39.74. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.