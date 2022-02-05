Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

ALPN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

