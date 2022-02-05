Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $197,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,362.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

