Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93,303 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Amazon.com worth $4,350,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,366,976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,362.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.