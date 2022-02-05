American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,550 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

