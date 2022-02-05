American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 4,648 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.