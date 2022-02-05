American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,338 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,631,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

