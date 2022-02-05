American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,496,000 after purchasing an additional 309,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

