American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

