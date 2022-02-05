American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of West Bancorporation worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $483.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

