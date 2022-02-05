American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

