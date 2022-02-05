American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Talos Energy worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 248.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

TALO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

