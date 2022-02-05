American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 492,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Steelcase by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Steelcase by 1,806.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 527.32%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

