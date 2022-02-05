American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Movado Group worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

MOV opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $865.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

