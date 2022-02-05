American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 232,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.