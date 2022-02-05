American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First of Long Island worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 338.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

