American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

